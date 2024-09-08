Patriots' Jerod Mayo era starts off with stunning victory over Bengals

The Jerod Mayo era began on a high note Sunday as the New England Patriots stunned the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-10.

The Patriots' defense got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow three times, held the team to 224 total yards and forced two fumbles.

Cincinnati was held to only 25 minutes of total possession on offense.

New England’s Jaylinn Hawkins and Marcus Jones each recovered a Cincinnati fumble.

"Winning as a coach is huge, but not for what it does for me — for what it does for the players out there," Mayo said, via the team’s website. "I just can't say enough about the players."

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft presented Mayo with the game ball. Mayo replaced the legendary Bill Belichick as head coach and picked up the first victory of his career.

"I’m so proud of the new players, the new coaches. People had all the excuses it couldn’t happen," Kraft said. "But you all did it, and I’m spoiled now."

Jacoby Brissett was named the starting quarterback for the Patriots at the beginning of the season. He threw for 121 yards on 15-for-24 passing. He was only sacked once.

The lone Patriots touchdown came from Rhamondre Stevenson. The running back scored early in the second quarter to cap off a 14-play, 80-yard drive. Stevenson ran for 120 yards.

Burrow was an efficient 21 of 29 passing for 164 yards but failed to get the ball across the goal line. Ja’Marr Chase, who is in search of a new contract, had six catches for 62 yards.

New Bengals running back Zack Moss ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.