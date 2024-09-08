Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots

Patriots' Jerod Mayo era starts off with stunning victory over Bengals

Mayo replaced Bill Belichick

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Jerod Mayo era began on a high note Sunday as the New England Patriots stunned the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-10.

The Patriots' defense got to Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow three times, held the team to 224 total yards and forced two fumbles. 

Cincinnati was held to only 25 minutes of total possession on offense. 

Jerod Mayo waves to the crowd

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo walks off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

New England’s Jaylinn Hawkins and Marcus Jones each recovered a Cincinnati fumble.

"Winning as a coach is huge, but not for what it does for me — for what it does for the players out there," Mayo said, via the team’s website. "I just can't say enough about the players."

Patriots team owner Robert Kraft presented Mayo with the game ball. Mayo replaced the legendary Bill Belichick as head coach and picked up the first victory of his career.

"I’m so proud of the new players, the new coaches. People had all the excuses it couldn’t happen," Kraft said. "But you all did it, and I’m spoiled now."

Rhamondre Stevenson scores a TD

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) scores on a 3-yard touchdown run during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jacoby Brissett was named the starting quarterback for the Patriots at the beginning of the season. He threw for 121 yards on 15-for-24 passing. He was only sacked once.

The lone Patriots touchdown came from Rhamondre Stevenson. The running back scored early in the second quarter to cap off a 14-play, 80-yard drive. Stevenson ran for 120 yards.

Burrow was an efficient 21 of 29 passing for 164 yards but failed to get the ball across the goal line. Ja’Marr Chase, who is in search of a new contract, had six catches for 62 yards.

Joe Burrow runs from the defense

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs from New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8) during the second half of a game Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

New Bengals running back Zack Moss ran for 44 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.