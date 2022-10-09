Expand / Collapse search
New England Patriots
Patriots bring back red jerseys, 'Pat Patriot' logo for Week 5 vs Lions

It's been nearly a decade since the Patriots brought out these uniforms

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The New England Patriots broke out the red jerseys and the old-school logo for their Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The Patriots wore the red jerseys with a blue and white stripe on the shoulders from 1984-1992 as their main uniform. The "Patriot Pat" logo was on white helmets and the logo will be at midfield at Gillette Stadium when both teams take the field.

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe runs onto the field for the Detroit Lions game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Oct. 9, 2022.

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe runs onto the field for the Detroit Lions game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Oct. 9, 2022. (Brian Fluharty-USA Today Sports)

The Patriots wore the uniform as an alternate option from 1994-2012.

The team last wore the throwback jerseys nearly a decade ago on Oct. 21, 2012, at Gillette Stadium against the New York Jets, according to the team’s website. The team will wear the jerseys again when they play host to the division-rival Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris before the Detroit Lions game Oct. 9, 2022.

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris before the Detroit Lions game Oct. 9, 2022. (Bob DeChiara-USA Today Sports)

Bailey Zappe will be the starting quarterback this time around as Tom Brady bolted for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Zappe, a rookie from Western Kentucky, did enough to maintain the starting job after last week’s 27-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer are both hurt.

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe winds up to pass during practice, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Foxborough.

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe winds up to pass during practice, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Zappe was 10-for-15 with 99 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the loss.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.