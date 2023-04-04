Patriots' Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason: report

Mac Jones' career as a New England Patriot may be about 10% the length of his predecessor.

Bill Belichick has reportedly contacted at least four teams saying that the 2021 first-round quarterback is available in a trade.

According to Pro Football Talk, Belichick got in touch with the Las Vegas Raiders (who signed former Patriot Jimmy Garoppolo), the Houston Texans (who have the second pick), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (where Brady just retired from), and the Washington Commanders.

The 24-year-old made the Pro Bowl and the playoffs his rookie season, but with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge coaching up the offense as Josh McDaniels headed to Vegas, Jones took a big step backward.

He completed 65.2% of his passes for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. New England finished under .500 for just the second time this century; they also went 7-9 in 2020.

Despite his struggles, owner Robert Kraft still is a fan in who is under center.

"I’m a big fan of Mac," Kraft told reporters last week. "He came to us as a rookie. He quarterbacked in his rookie season and did a very fine job I thought. We made the playoffs. I think we experimented with some things last year that frankly didn’t work when it came to him, in my opinion."

However, Belichick was not ready to call Jones his starter for 2023 just yet.

"Everybody will get a chance to play," Belichick said last week when asked if there would be a quarterback competition in the summer. "We’ll play the best player."

Jones was the 15th overall selection out of the University of Alabama two years ago.