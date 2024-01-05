Patrick Mahomes' 'unpleasant' wife didn't tip hotel restaurant staff 'for almost a week,' viral TikTok says

A woman on TikTok says Brittany Mahomes, wife of two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, has had her "character assessed" after not tipping restaurant staff.

In November, Jessica O'Connor described her experience with the Kansas City Chiefs star's wife while she worked at the 1 Hotel as a server in West Hollywood.

Despite being close to two months old, the video is making the rounds on social media.

O'Connor said Mahomes was in the area "with her whole posse" wedding dress shopping, and she didn't tip after racking up a bill worth over $100.

"That happens sometimes, so I was willing to let the first one slide, and I’m like, ‘Maybe she just didn’t like me. Maybe it was something I said,'" O'Connor said.

But this was not a one-off, she said.

"They were there for almost a week and did not tip a single one of our staff," O'Connor added.

"And not only did she not tip, she was just genuinely unpleasant.

"And I totally understand celebrities don’t owe you anything, especially when you’re out in public. As a public figure, you should always go out thinking, ‘OK, the people I interact with are clocking these interactions, and they’re gonna remember this.'

"And I will always remember that, Brittany.

"I only judge people based off of their character, and I think one of the easiest ways to judge someone’s character is how they treat someone in a position lesser than them. And let’s just say, character assessed."

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are high school sweethearts and have two children. The two married in March 2022 in Hawaii.

Brittany has befriended pop superstar Taylor Swift since Swift began dating Travis Kelce in September. The two have been spotted hanging out both at Chiefs games and out and about.

Brittany will be rooting on her husband in the playoffs next week. The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed and await their opponent. Patrick will be inactive this weekend as he rests up for the postseason.

