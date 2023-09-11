Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes unbothered by criticism after loss: 'People are kind of waiting for you to go down'

The Chiefs lost to the Lions by one point in Week 1

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL pundits were down on the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes going into the 2022 season, and the team turned around and won Super Bowl LVII.

After a tough loss to the Detroit Lions to open the 2023 season, the critics were out in full force. Mahomes had 226 passing yards and two touchdown passes with an interception. If a few drops turned into catches, the Chiefs may have picked up the win instead of eating a loss to start the year.

Patrick Mahomes fires a pass

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, throws under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Mahomes appeared on "The Drive on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio" and talked about those trying to knock him and the team down a peg.

"I think when you've had so much success, people are kind of waiting for you to go down," he said. "We know that as a team, and I'll just say it's one loss, but you don't want them to compound, so you go out there and get better on the football field, and all of that stuff kind of goes away.

CHRIS JONES ENDS HOLDOUT WITH CHIEFS AFTER AGREEING TO ONE-YEAR DEAL

Patrick Mahomes pauses

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes pauses during a news conference following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"Be who we are. If we are who we are, and play hard and do what we do, then we'll have a chance to show everybody who the Chiefs are. And I think that's been the biggest message for everybody: 'Let's get back to what we do, and continue to work hard at it.’"

The Chiefs were without Travis Kelce for the game as well. Obviously, it is a different offense with the star tight end in the game.

Patrick Mahomes walks off

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heads to the locker room following an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 on Sunday.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.