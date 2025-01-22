Patrick Mahomes opens up on Travis Kelce potentially retiring: 'If it's his last game, let’s go get him a win'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes answered questions about tight end Travis Kelce potentially retiring after this season during an interview on 96.5 The Fan on Tuesday.

Mahomes claimed he hasn't had any discussions whether the tight end plans to retire, but acknowledged that if he does, then Mahomes wants the team to send him out on a high note.

"I have no idea. He hasn’t said anything to me if he’s thinking that," Mahomes said, later adding, "If it is his last game, let’s go out there and get him a win. If it’s not his last game, let’s go out and get him a win anyway."

Mahomes also brought up the fact that Kelce is currently under contract through the end of next season, but that the tight end also has a lifestyle that he may enjoy in retirement.

"I know he signed a two-year extension before the season. It seems like he still loves football. But he also has a great life, as well," Mahomes said.

Kelce signed a $34.25 million contract back in April, after some speculation that the 2023 season would be his last.

Kelce has been Mahomes' favorite target since the quarterback took over as the full-time starter in 2018. The duo has won three Super Bowls together, and is currently on a mission to win a fourth and become the first team in NFL history to win three in a row.

Mahomes and Kelce have also helped make the Chiefs one of the most popular franchises in all of sports in recent years, as Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has grown the team's fan base by large margins among women.

"Either way, I just appreciate every time I step onto the field with that guy knowing that he’s a true legend of not only the Chiefs, but of the NFL," Mahomes said.

Kelce himself opened up on the possibility of retiring after this season during an interview on " The Stephen A. Smith Show " on Jan. 15.

"I love everything that I'm doing in this building, but at the end of the day I'm not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually," Kelce said.

"I'll re-evaluate it like I always do, and I'll probably tell myself how much I love this thing, and I'll come back next year. I still love coming into the building every day. Does it get hard? Yeah, but I'm not doing it for the stats. I'm doing it for the greatness, the legacy that we've created here in Kansas City," he added "I can't fathom what it would feel like just being able to say I'm satisfied because I'm still hungry to go and get something right now."

After the Chiefs' most recent playoff victory against the Houston Texans last Saturday, Kelce sent a cryptic message on social media that fueled further speculation that the end of his career is near.

"Playoff football is the most meaningful football that you'll ever play in your life," he said in a video posted to the Chiefs’ Instagram account. "I cherish every single play, man. I really do. When you're in it, you're always trying to strive for greatness.

"Being greater than what you are. You know, obviously there's a historic run and something that we can achieve that no other team has ever achieved. You know, that fuels you."

At 35 years old, Kelce finished the 2024 regular season with 97 catches for 823 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games, and didn't miss a single game due to injury.

Kelce has also said he has support from Swift to keep playing if he wants to.

The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game on Sunday for the right to advance to the Super Bowl.