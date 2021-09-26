Patrick Mahomes' no-look pass results in Chargers interception

Patrick Mahomes’ trick pass on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers didn’t go the way he planned.

On the Kansas City Chiefs’ first drive of the game, Mahomes stepped up into the pocket and appeared to throw a no-look pass to wide receiver Matt Kemp.

Mahomes tossed the ball across his body and the pass went off Kemp’s hands. Chargers defensive back Asante Samuel Jr. dove for the batted ball and got the interception. It was Samuel’s second interception of his career as the rookie had one in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chiefs’ 10-play drive ended without any points.

Mahomes is known for throwing no-look passes and even admitted to practicing a behind-the-back pass, which has yet to be seen. The no-look pass involves throwing the ball across his body but this time, the play didn’t work as it went off Kemp.

The Chiefs are looking for their second win of the season and hoping to avoid a two-game losing streak. The team lost to the Baltimore Ravens in prime time last week.

The Chargers are also looking to avoid a two-game losing streak after a close loss to the Cowboys.