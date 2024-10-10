Patrick Mahomes' former teammate responds to Royals taunts during playoff game vs Yankees

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the grill of his former teammate Gehrig Dieter as they watched the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees in the playoffs.

Mahomes – who was in Royals gear—taunted Dieter, who sported his best Yankees outfit at Kauffman Stadium, and yelled in his face. The Chiefs star’s actions went viral during the American League Division Series game, prompting a response from Dieter on X.

"Buddy almost got 2 pieced," he wrote.

Ultimately, Dieter, who was named after Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, got the last laugh. The former Chiefs wide receiver who was on the team when they won the Super Bowl during the 2019 season, saw the Yankees pull off a victory.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to help New York to a 3-2 victory and take the series lead, 2-1.

Stanton's solo blast marked his 12th career postseason home run in just 108 at-bats. That gave Stanton a career postseason at-bat per home run ratio of 9.4. It is the second-best in MLB history, just behind Yankees legend Babe Ruth, who has the best ratio at 8.6. Stanton and Ruth are the only two players with a ratio lower than 10.

"It's the biggest moments, you got to be ready for it, you got to want it," Stanton said after the game about how he has hit so well in the playoffs. "You're not always going to be successful, but you can't be shocked in the big moments."

Mahomes did not react to the loss on social media.

Game 4 is set for Thursday.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.