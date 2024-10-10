Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Patrick Mahomes' former teammate responds to Royals taunts during playoff game vs Yankees

Mahomes was giving Gehrig Dieter the business, but they both watched the Yankees win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the grill of his former teammate Gehrig Dieter as they watched the Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees in the playoffs.

Mahomes – who was in Royals gear—taunted Dieter, who sported his best Yankees outfit at Kauffman Stadium, and yelled in his face. The Chiefs star’s actions went viral during the American League Division Series game, prompting a response from Dieter on X.

Gehrig Dieter in 2019

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, #12, celebrates against the Indianapolis Colts during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Jan. 12, 2019. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

"Buddy almost got 2 pieced," he wrote.

Ultimately, Dieter, who was named after Yankees legend Lou Gehrig, got the last laugh. The former Chiefs wide receiver who was on the team when they won the Super Bowl during the 2019 season, saw the Yankees pull off a victory.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning to help New York to a 3-2 victory and take the series lead, 2-1.

Gehrig Dieter in 2020

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, #12, reacts during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Nov. 22, 2020. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Stanton's solo blast marked his 12th career postseason home run in just 108 at-bats. That gave Stanton a career postseason at-bat per home run ratio of 9.4. It is the second-best in MLB history, just behind Yankees legend Babe Ruth, who has the best ratio at 8.6. Stanton and Ruth are the only two players with a ratio lower than 10. 

"It's the biggest moments, you got to be ready for it, you got to want it," Stanton said after the game about how he has hit so well in the playoffs. "You're not always going to be successful, but you can't be shocked in the big moments."

Mahomes did not react to the loss on social media.

Yankees celebrate at Kauffman Stadium

New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver, #30, celebrates with outfielder Juan Soto, #22, after defeating the Kansas City Royals during game three of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 9, 2024. (Jay Biggerstaff -Imagn Images)

Game 4 is set for Thursday.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.