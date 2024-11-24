Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes fined $14,000 for 'violent gesture' while celebrating touchdown: report

There had been 17 fines due to the gestures this season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 24 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 24

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The National Football League has been cracking down on celebrations that may look like guns – but Patrick Mahomes apparently missed the memo.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was one of the latest to use his arms in the fashion to celebrate a touchdown, and it affected his wallet.

The NFL Network reports that Mahomes was fined over $14,000 for what the league is calling a "violent gesture."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Mahomes vs Bills

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Many players have been hit with penalties and fines because they would use the celebration, albeit innocently, on first downs.

Last month, the league had grown "concerned" about the amount of "gun-related" celebrations, causing them to come up with stricter penalties for it.

According to Spotrac, the NFL has handed out 17 fines for "obscene gestures" this season – there were no such fines in 2023.

Patrick Mahomes fends off tackled

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

FORMER ALL-PRO CHAD 'OCHOCINCO' JOHNSON SAYS HE USED TO SOAK ANKLES IN TEAMMATES' URINE TO STAY HEALTHY

"[The rule] has been in the books for years, and it hasn't really surfaced… haven't really noticed it that much until this year," one league executive said to CBS Sports last month. "Now it's almost an epidemic of them."

"We don’t think it’s appropriate.… It sends the wrong message," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell added at the time.

Mahomes was fined $50,000 last year for "verbally abusing" an official. 

The fine is an insult to injury for Mahomes, as his Chiefs suffered their first loss of the season after winning their first nine games.

Patrick Mahomes throws

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is pressured by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson as he releases a pass at Highmark Stadium. (Mark Konezny-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Their schedule gets easier on Sunday, as they visit Carolina to face the Panthers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.