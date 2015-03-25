Patrick, Forces will sport pink gear

Women in racing are stepping up to show their support during October, which is recognized as National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In NASCAR, Danica Patrick's No. 10 goDaddy.com entry will sport a bright pink paint scheme for each of the four Sprint Cup races in October.

"GoDaddy has been such a strong partner in the fight against breast cancer ... the fact GoDaddy wanted to 'go pink' for the whole month of October really says a lot about our commitment to this cause," Patrick said.

Patrick wore her pink sneakers to unveil the car Tuesday morning. Her sponsor, GoDaddy, is teaming with the Public Interest Registry to donate $50,000 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. In addition, a portion of October proceeds from merchandise bought at Patrick's NASCAR trailer will go to the Foundation.

Fellow GoDaddy driver James Hinchcliffe will drive a pink version of his No. 27 IndyCar Series Chevrolet in this weekend's Shell and Pennzoil Grand Prix of Houston races, both Saturday and Sunday.

In the NHRA ranks, three-time Funny Car winner Courtney Force and Top Fuel's Brittany Force will be supporting the cause with their paint schemes at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading.

"I'm really excited," Courtney Force said. "It's all about raising interest for breast cancer awareness month. It's for a good cause and it's exciting for our team to be able to come out here and run a pink car. It's only one time a year we get to do this and it's fun for me being a girl and having my Traxxas Funny Car be all pink. I'll have a pink fire suit too. It was a lot of fun being involved in designing my car this year. I look forward to it every year, but most importantly it's all about bringing awareness to breast cancer and breast cancer research. I'm just excited and honored to be able to fly with pink colors during Reading."

Brittany Force, second oldest daughter of NHRA Funny Car champion John Force, will be racing the hot pink dragster for the fourth of six races in the Countdown. This will be the first time the 27-year-old will be taking part in this event.