Patrick Beverley blasts Clippers: ‘Take they a-- home’

Patrick Beverley was shipped out of Los Angeles this past offseason after four seasons with the Clippers, and apparently, he took that personal.

Beverley now plays for the Timberwolves that took on the Clippers in last night’s play-in tournament where Minnesota would go on to win 109-104 at home.

Beverley hopped on the mic post-game to let his former team hear it.

"Take they a-- home. Long flight to LA. It’s deep for me. I gave my blood, sweat, and tears to that organization. To be written off like that. He’s injury-prone. He’s old. To play them in a play-in and beat they a--, no other feeling," Beverley said.

The 33-year-old guard had himself a decent night pouring in seven points, 11 rebounds, a block, and a steal, but per usual his words arrived after a slew of teammates did most of the heavy lifting.

This is why Patrick Beverley drew a response from the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook a few years back that Beverley was "tricking" us and just "running around." He wasn’t exactly right because Beverley does make an impact on the game, however his play doesn’t back up his persona.

We’re watching a player speak like he’s Gary Payton in the flesh. And you know it’s bad when a 20-year-old in Anthony Edwards dropped 30 points and shows more post-game composure and had a face of genuine shock when after you spoke.

Sending a player packing to another organization doesn’t always have to be taken personally. Sometimes it’s just business.

And before I can let anyone go, the NBA on TNT hilariously made fun of the T-Wolves’ celebration after winning this game.