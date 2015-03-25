Pat Summitt discusses her battle with Alzheimer's among other topics in new memoir

Pat Summitt has trouble remembering records, scores and statistics from her 38-year career, but the former Tennessee women's basketball coach says she still recalls all her former players.

Summitt details her battle with early-onset dementia, Alzheimer's type, in her memoir "Sum It Up," which she wrote with Sally Jenkins. The book will be released Tuesday.

Summitt stepped down as Tennessee's coach last April after winning eight national titles and 1,098 games. She remains on Tennessee's staff as head coach emeritus and attends most practices. Summitt has watched virtually every Tennessee home game from the stands this season.

She also writes that she's back on good terms with Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma. She writes that Auriemma was the first person to donate $10,000 to the Pat Summitt Foundation to fight Alzheimer's.