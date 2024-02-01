Pat Perez's wife takes shot at LIV Golf star on social media as divorce looms

LIV golfer Pat Perez’s divorce from his wife, Ashley, is getting chippy in public as the latter threw some shade at her soon-to-be-ex-husband on Instagram.

Ashley reposted a video to her Instagram Story from former PIX 11 journalist Tamsen Fadal, which discussed her past relationship with a narcissist she called "Mr. Big."

Fadal explained how she felt she wasted "almost half of my life" on "Mr. Big," claiming he was "critical of everything I did and always had this way of making me feel like I had to prove myself to him."

"Hmm. Sounds familiar," Ashley wrote in the post on her Story. "Except for the ‘Mr big’ part.

"I absolutely never referred to ‘him’ as that."

Now, Ashley didn’t specify she was referring to Perez, but it’s expected her comments were.

Ashley, an influencer, filed for divorce last November after nine years of being married to Perez.

RORY MCILROY ADMITS HE'S ‘CHANGED MY TUNE’ ON LIV PLAYERS RETURNING TO PGA TOUR

She also posted a video of herself with a golf ball on her chest, saying she was ready to start a new chapter in her life post-marriage.

"I spent almost 14 years of my life married to the game," she captioned the Instagram Story. "Although not perfect, I tried my best. I loved with all I had. I am thankful for all of the memories..but I am even more thankful for this next chapter. Ashley version 2.0."

The now-former couple share two children together, and the divorce filing states that Ashley wants "sole legal decision-making for the minor children" as well as her home being designated the "primary" residence, per the New York Post.

Perez’s attorneys, however, want "joint legal decision-making for and equal parenting time with the children.

The divorce filing also states "the parties’ marriage is irretrievably broken with no reasonable prospect for reconciliation."

Perez was one of the first golfers to join the disruptive LIV Golf tour, the Saudi-backed organization that continues to negotiate a potential merger with the PGA Tour.

Perez has done well, as he’s earned over $14 million since joining the tour in 2022.

The LIV Golf circuit for 2024 is set to begin in Mexico on Friday.