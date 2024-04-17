Expand / Collapse search
Pat McAfee, co-hosts lambaste ESPN colleagues' Bill Belichick reporting: 'I’m glad we’re not a part of it'

ESPN reported Belichick was 'vetted off the island'

Ryan Morik
After ESPN published a report about Bill Belichick's failed job search this offseason, one of the network's top personalities, Pat McAfee, took issue with the story.

The report said the Atlanta Falcons didn't have Belichick in their top three of head coaching potential candidates, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly advised Arthur Blank not to trust the eight-time Super Bowl winner.

It also cited a source that said Belichick would never coach again in the NFL unless it were with Jerry Jones in Dallas.

Pat McAfee and his co-hosts weren't fans of the story.

Boston Connor said there was context from the story that "didn't make sense," while McAfee mentioned the "bulls---" Belichick has been surrounded by, according to Awful Announcing.

Connor said it was "hard to believe" Belichick was "blindsided" by not getting the Falcons job and questioned the anonymous quotes and "bland statements" throughout the piece.

"None of the quotes — they don't really say where they're from," Connor said, adding it was "interesting" the piece possibly referenced the show.

"If they’re burying Bill, I’m glad we’re not a part of it," McAfee said. "It sounds like it’s a lot of alluding to, anonymous quotes and things like that."

Then McAfee announced Belichick was joining the program's Draft Spectacular next week.

This isn't the first time McAfee was critical of members of his own network. He's previously aimed much higher.

McAfee called out Norby Williamson, the network's executive senior vice president of studio and event production at the time, saying he was "attempting to sabotage our program" and called him a rat.

Last week, Williamson left ESPN after 40 years.

Belichick will not be employed by an NFL team for the first time since 1974. He had been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 24 seasons, winning six Super Bowls.

