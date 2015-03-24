Paschall scores 19, blocks last-second layup to help Fordham hold off Siena, 69-67

Eric Paschall scored 19 points and blocked a last-second layup to help Fordham hold on for a 69-67 win over Siena on Monday night.

Mandell Thomas and Antwoine Anderson scored 18 apiece and Ryan Rhoomes posted career highs with 17 rebounds and five blocked shots for Fordham (2-4).

Rob Poole hit three free throws with 3:39 left, pulling Siena (2-3) within 63-61.

Anderson hit a pair of free throws on back-to-back Fordham possessions to extend the lead to six with 1 minute left.

A jumper by Patrick Cole and a layup by Lavon Long made it 67-65 with 21 seconds remaining.

After a free throw by Anderson, Marquis Wright — who scored a career-high 31 for Siena — hit a pair, making it a one-point game with 12 seconds left.

Anderson, again, hit 1 of 2 free throws before Paschall blocked a layup by Cole to seal it.