Parker pushes Spurs past Lakers

Tony Parker scored 29 points and handed out 13 assists as the San Antonio Spurs downed the Los Angeles Lakers, 112-91, at Staples Center.

Tim Duncan added 19 points and eight rebounds, while Manu Ginobili finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Spurs, who earned their fourth straight win to take a half-game lead over idle Oklahoma City for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Andrew Bynum had 21 points and seven rebounds for Los Angeles, which had its four-game win streak snapped to remain a half game ahead of the Clippers for the Pacific Division lead and the third seed in the West.

Pau Gasol and Matt Barnes each scored 16 points in a losing effort.