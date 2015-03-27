Park makes QPR move

Park Ji-Sung secured a move from Manchester United to QPR on Monday, joining the London side on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The South Korea international joined United from PSV Eindhoven in 2005 and went on to appear in 203 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 27 goals and winning four Premiership titles as well as the 2008 Champions League crown.

"On a football level Ji is someone I have admired from afar for years," said QPR manager Mark Hughes. "He wore the red shirt of Manchester United in a distinguished way and he will bring a great deal to the team, I can't wait to start working with him."

QPR managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season last term, and Park becomes the sixth new player recruited to Loftus Road by Hughes, joining Ryan Nelsen, Andy Johnson, Robert Green, Samba Diakite and former United teammate Fabio.