Soccer
Paris Saint-Germain's Sergio Rico 'fighting to recover' after being hit by a horse in Spain

Rico's accident happened a day after PSG claimed its 11th French title

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico was hospitalized Sunday and is "fighting to recover" after being involved in a "serious" accident where he reportedly suffered an apparent head injury after being kicked by a horse.

Rico, 29, was injured in his native Spain just a day after the French club secured a record 11th title. 

Sergio Rico cheers on fans ahead a UEGA Champions League group match

Sergio Rico of Paris Saint-Germain shows appreciation to the fans before the UEFA Champions League group H match against SL Benfica on Oct. 05, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal. (Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

According to reports and a statement from his family, the accident occurred while Rico was in Spain for a pilgrimage, which he received permission from the club to attend. 

He was on his way to a Mass with his family when he "suffered a serious mishap due to a mule cart and horse that hit him." 

"Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the medical team at the Virgen del Rocio Hospital," his family said in a statement, provided by his agency. 

"We must exercise caution, especially during the next 48 hours." 

Sergio Rico during a match against Lille OSC

Goalkeeper Sergio Rico of Paris Saint-Germain during the French Ligue 1 match against Lille OSC at Pierre-Mauroy Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022, in Lille, France. (ANP via Getty Images)

According to local media, Rico was kicked by a horse near his head after falling to the ground. He was then airlifted to a nearby hospital. 

"Paris Saint-Germain learned of the accident involving its player Sergio Rico on Sunday and remains in constant contact with his loved ones," the team said in a statement posted to its Twitter account Sunday. 

"The entire Red and Blue community offers them its full support." 

Sergio Rico makes a save

Sergio Rico of Real Mallorca makes a save during the La Liga Santander match against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou on May 1, 2022, in Barcelona. (David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Rico’s family said they are "awaiting medical results" and will provide an update on his condition "as soon as possible." 

Rico signed with PSG in 2020 after being on loan with the club for a year. He previously played for Sevilla and made an appearance for the Spanish national team in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.