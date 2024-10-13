Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Tommy Tremble fined over play that led to him getting knocked out, concussion

Tremble is out vs the Falcons on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble was knocked out during a brutal collision with Chicago Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in last week’s game and the consequences got larger on Saturday.

Tremble was fined $17,083 for unnecessary roughness/use of helmet for the play, the NFL Network reported. Tremble didn’t return to the game after the play.

Tommy Tremble walks to the locker room

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble walks to the locker room during the Bears game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tremble caught a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton and began to run up the field when he was met by Brisker. The safety lowered his shoulder and Tremble lowered his head. The two collided and the tight end went down. The ball came loose and the Bears recovered.

Tremble has seven catches for 59 yards in four games this season. In 53 career games, he has 69 catches for 607 yards and seven touchdowns. The fourth-year tight end was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame by the Panthers.

Carolina lost the game, 36-10.

Tommy Tremble warms up

Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble warms up against the Los Angeles Chargers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, Sept. 15, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Tremble was diagnosed with a concussion and did not practice during the week. He was ruled out for their Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ja’Tavion Sanders and Feleipe Franks are listed as the other two tight ends on the Panthers’ depth chart.

Carolina only has one win this season in another year that appears lost. Dalton was named the starter to replace struggling second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

