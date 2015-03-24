Panthers tight end Williams ejected after scuffle with Saints after Newton TD

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Carolina Panthers tight end Brandon Williams has been ejected from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints for throwing punches during a scuffle between the teams that spilled behind an end zone, through a closed gate and into a tunnel.

The scuffle began after Cam Newton dove over the pile for a 2-yard touchdown, giving Carolina a 17-0 lead in the first quarter. After the score was confirmed, Newton began his typical "Superman" celebration, pulling his hands apart across his chest.

Newton, who had also been jawing at Saints defenders, was then shoved by linebacker Curtis Lofton, who drew a personal foul on the play, but not an ejection. Moments after Lofton's shove, numerous players from both sides vigorously joined the altercation.

Williams appeared to land punches thrown at Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, who was knocked down.

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL