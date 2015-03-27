Panthers' Smith agrees to three-year extension

Steve Smith, the Carolina Panthers' all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, agreed to a three-year contract extension, the National Football League team said on Tuesday.

Benefitting from the passing of rookie quarterback Cam Newton, the 32-year-old All-Pro receiver caught 79 passes for 1,394 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The 32-year-old now has 699 career receptions for 10,278 yards and 67 total touchdowns, 59 of them receiving.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)