Panthers-Saints Capsule

CAROLINA (1-4) at NEW ORLEANS (1-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Carolina 1-4, New Orleans 2-2

SERIES RECORD - Panthers lead 23-19

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Saints 41-38, Dec. 6, 2015

LAST WEEK - Panthers lost to Buccaneers 17-14; Saints had bye, beat Chargers 35-34, Oct. 2

AP PRO32 RANKING - Panthers No. 21, Saints No. 25

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (6), PASS (10).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (12), RUSH (10), PASS (15).

SAINTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (6), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

SAINTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (31), RUSH (26), PASS (29).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Panthers QB Cam Newton expected to return after missing last week's game with concussion symptoms. ... Panthers seeking to avoid first 1-5 start since 2012, last season they failed to win NFC South. ... Panthers have beaten Saints three straight meetings. ... Panthers are 0-2 away from home. ... Newton has 10 TDs and one INT in last three vs. Saints. ... Panthers TE Greg Olsen had nine receptions for career-high 181 yards in Week 5 and leads all NFL TEs in receptions and yards receiving. ... Olsen has 27 catches for 335 yards (111.7 per game) and three TDs in past three vs. Saints. ... WR Ted Ginn Jr. had 88 yards receiving and two TDs in last game vs. Saints. ... Panthers DEs Charles Johnson and Kony Ealy have no sacks this season. ... Only eight of 128 NFL teams have started 1-4, made postseason since 1990. ... Saints aim to avoid second straight 1-4 start to season. ... QB Drew Brees has 27 TDs passing in past seven at home. ... . FB John Kuhn had three TDs (two rushing, one receiving) in Saints' win at San Diego. ... DT Nick Fairley had 1 + sacks in last game, has three sacks this season. ... No Saints player has 100-yard rushing game this season, RB Mark Ingram owns Saints' single-game high 77 yards. ...Three Saints - WR Brandin Cooks, WR Willie Snead and TE Coby Fleener - each have one 100-yard game receiving. ... Fantasy Tip: Rookie Saints WR Michael Thomas has TD catch in each of last two games, has been targeted by Brees at least nine times in each of past two games.

