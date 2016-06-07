Panthers go for experience, add veteran punter Scifres

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers signed veteran free agent punter Mike Scifres to a one-year contract.

Terms of the deal were not released Tuesday. Carolina waived punter Michael Palardy to make room on the roster.

The 35-year-old Scifres gives Carolina an experienced punter after Brad Nortman signed a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the offseason.

Scifres spent the previous 13 seasons with the Chargers and holds career records with a gross average of 45.2 yards and a net average of 38.6 yards. He set the Chargers' single-season record averaging 48.3 yards per punt in 2012.

Scifres has played in 195 regular-season games with 756 punts, including 293 inside the 20 and a long of 72 yards.

