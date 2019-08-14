Carolina Panthers' Eric Reid criticizes the NFL's partnership with Jay-Z, Roc Nation

Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid criticized the NFL over its partnership with rapper and business mogul Jay Z and his agency Roc Nation to "strengthen community through music and the NFL's Inspire Change initiative.”

Reid, who was the first teammate of Colin Kaepernick to kneel during the national anthem in the 2016 season, criticized the league and confirmed that the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was not part of the deal.

JAY-Z AND THE NFL TEAMING UP ON ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS AND SOCIAL ACTIVISM

“You & some others seem to misunderstand that we had no beef with the NFL until they started perpetuating the systemic oppression that we are fighting by blackballing Colin and then me,” Reid tweeted.

“Nah I won’t quit playing but I will be a royal pain in the NFL’s a** for acting like they care about people of color by forming numerous disingenuous partnerships to address social injustice while collectively blackballing Colin, the person who brought oppression and social injustice to the forefront of the NFL platform.”

Reid also questioned the timing of the announcement because of the recent controversy over Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hosting a fundraiser for President Trump.

CAROLINA PANTHERS' ERIC REID REVEALS WHEN HE WILL STOP KNEELING DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

“Interesting timing on the partnership with Jay-Z on the heels of Stephen Ross’ fundraiser for Donald Trump and the backlash his other companies are getting because of it.”

Reid and Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL stating that owners were “blackballing” them because they decided to kneel during the national anthem. Reid signed with the Panthers in the middle of last season and the grievance was settled in February.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reid has vowed to continue to kneel during the anthem, while Kaepernick remains unsigned.