Panthers edge Dolphins

Cam Newton threw for 119 yards and one touchdown on 8-of-11 passes in one quarter of play, as the Carolina Panthers downed the Miami Dolphins, 23-17, in preseason action.

Jonathan Stewart ran for an early touchdown and DeAngelo Williams caught a nine-yard score from Newton later in the opening quarter for a 17-0 lead.

Most of Carolina's first-team offense did not play after the quick start. Derek Anderson made the most of his playing time with 107 yards on 7-of-15 efficiency, while Jimmy Clausen completed half of his eight attempts for 29 yards.

Rookie Ryan Tannehill got the start under center for the Dolphins and connected on just 11-of-23 passes for 100 yards. His competition for the starting nod, Matt Moore, was just as ineffective, tossing for 57 yards on 5- of-15 throws.

Daniel Thomas ran for a one-yard TD in the second quarter for Miami, while Pat Devlin threw a touchdown pass to Rishard Matthews in the fourth quarter.

Miami's wide receiving corps, sans the recently released Chad Johnson, was keyed by Jeff Fuller, who caught four passes for 38 yards.

Both teams lost their preseason opener.