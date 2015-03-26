Panthers down Maple Leafs

Jack Skille and Shawn Matthias both had a goal 1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marco Sturm, Tomas Kopecky and Sean Bergenheim also scored, while Jose Theodore made a season-high 38 saves to halt the Panthers' three-game losing streak.

Phil Kessel had a goal for the Maple Leafs, who have dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season and have been outscored 12-1.

Jonas Gustavsson stopped 18-of-21 shots before being pulled in the second period. Ben Scrivens served up two goals on seven chances in relief.