Carolina Panthers

Panthers' Dave Canales takes note of comedian's Super Bowl swipe at NFL Honors

Canales was named the new Panthers head coach last month

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales took note Thursday night of a swipe at his team from comedian Keegan-Michael Key at the NFL Honors.

Key made a joke about Taylor Swift and the Panthers both being far away from the Super Bowl.

Dave Canales talks

Dave Canales answers a question at a press conference introducing him as the new head coach for the Carolina Panthers NFL football team in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, February 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

"My understanding is that Taylor Swift is in Tokyo right now. The only people farther from the Super Bowl are the Carolina Panthers," Key said at the event, via The Charlotte Observer.

Canales responded on X with chin-scratching and bookmark emojis. He definitely appeared to be paying attention to the negative reception Carolina has been getting as the team has struggled over the last few years.

The Panthers finished 2-15 in 2023 with rookie quarterback Bryce Young leading the team. Carolina finished 31st in points scored and 32nd in yards gained. 

Keegan-Michael Key at NFL Honors

Keegan-Michael Key performs during the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 58 football game Thursday, February 8, 2024, in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The team hasn’t had a winning record since the 2017 season when Ron Rivera was the head coach, and the franchise still had Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey on the offensive side of the ball.

Those days are long gone, but Canales is eager to bring back some hope to Charlotte.

"My timeline is today," Canales said of winning during his introductory press conference. "It’s 1st-and-10, and I have a new set of downs, and my whole call sheet is at my disposal — and I've got a bunch of fantastic people to go to work with today."

Dave Canales talks to the media

Dave Canales answers a question at a press conference introducing him as the new head coach for the Carolina Panthers NFL football team in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, February 1, 2024.  (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Canales served as the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 before taking the Panthers job.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.