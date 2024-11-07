Panthers, Chuba Hubbard agree to 4-year contract extension

The Carolina Panthers are making sure one of their best players isn’t going anywhere.

The Panthers and running back Chuba Hubbard agreed to a four-year contract extension on Thursday.

The contract is worth $33.2 million with $15 million guaranteed, the NFL Network reported.

Hubbard, 25, was drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State and emerged as one of the Panthers' top offensive weapons.

Hubbard is currently fifth in the NFL with 665 rushing yards and is in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing first downs (33) and yards per rushing attempt (5) while scoring six touchdowns on the season.

The running back played a key role in the Panthers' 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, rushing for 72 yards and scoring two touchdowns in the win.

Hubbard’s extension is the latest investment the Panthers have made in their running back room.

The team selected Texas Longhorns running back Jonathan Brooks with their second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Brooks hasn’t played a snap this season yet due to an ACL injury he suffered last November.

Brooks was activated from the reserve/non-football injury list on Wednesday, but it is yet to be determined if he will make his NFL debut this week when the Panthers take on the New York Giants in Germany on Sunday.

The Panthers also signed running back Miles Sanders to a four-year, $25 million contract following a career year with the Philadelphia Eagles prior to last season, but he has struggled with Carolina.

Last season, Sanders rushed for 432 yards and one touchdown, while Hubbard became the featured back as the season went on, rushing for 902 yards and five touchdowns.

Sanders has been the primary backup to Hubbard this season, rushing for 143 yards and one touchdown this season.

