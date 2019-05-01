Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey drives internet wild with jacked look

The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday released a fresh photo of running back Christian McCaffrey performing on-field workouts - and his new look immediately drove the internet wild.

The photo caught McCaffrey looking incredibly buff while being put through his paces. The Panthers tweeted: “22 coming for it all.”

It didn’t take long for the internet to go crazy over how big McCaffrey’s arms looked.

“Remember when he was ‘too small’ to play in the NFL,” one person tweeted.

“Geezus [sic]. What are they feeding that kid,” another person tweeted.

Some others compared McCaffrey to action figures and comic book characters.

McCaffrey will be entering his third season with the Panthers. The 22-year-old former Stanford standout has played in all 32 regular season games since entering the league. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards last season and had 867 receiving yards, compiling 13 total touchdowns.