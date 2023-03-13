Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Published

Panthers agree to deals with Vonn Bell, Shy Tuttle: reports

Bell recorded career-high 4 interceptions last season

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Cincinnati Bengals veteran safety Vonn Bell is headed to Carolina, according to multiple reports. 

Bell, who spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati, agreed to terms with the Panthers on Monday, according to multiple reports. The exact terms of the deal were not reported.

Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals pressures Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals pressures Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots as he attempts a pass during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

After three seasons with the New Orleans Saints, Bell signed a three-year, $18 million contract with the Bengals in 2018.

He started in 48 games for the Bengals, recording one of his best seasons this past year with a career-high four interceptions and eight pass breakups.

Bell, a second-round draft pick in 2016 out of Ohio State, has 93 career starts and has played in 109 over his seven-year NFL career. He has 636 career tackles with 15 forced fumbles and six interceptions.

Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts in the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The addition of Bell gives the Panthers more flexibility with former second-round pick Jeremy Chinn, who was better utilized in his rookie season at linebacker.

The Panthers also picked up former Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle on a three-year, $19.5 million deal, according to ESPN.

Shy Tuttle #99 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after sacking Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.

Shy Tuttle #99 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after sacking Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tuttle is expected to play nose tackle in Carolina’s new defensive scheme under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, with Derrick Brown moving to defensive end.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.