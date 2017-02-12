Panik scores twice and Blackhawks roll over Oilers 5-1

next Image 1 of 3

Richard Panik scored twice and set up another goal and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Patrick Kane had a goal and two assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Artem Anisimov also scored for the Blackhawks, who had lost three in a row before their recent run.

Patrick Maroon scored for the Oilers, who have lost four of five.

Scott Darling made 30 saves for Chicago. Cam Talbot started in goal for Edmonton and allowed four goals on 20 shots before being relieved by Laurent Brossoit.

Edmonton started the scoring 4:01 into the opening period when Connor McDavid deftly stole a puck from defender Niklas Hjalmarsson and sent a backhand pass in front to Maroon, who beat Darling for his 19th goal of the season.

The Blackhawks scored less than two minutes later when Panik walked in from the point to take a pass and blasted a shot past Talbot.