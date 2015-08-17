Palace winger Bolasie welcomes reports linking him with Spurs

Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie has welcomed reports linking him with Tottenham and admits it "could be the right time" to move on.

The Palace winger has been linked with a move to Tottenham this summer and Mauricio Pochettino admits he is looking to strengthen his attacking options at White Hart Lane following Roberto Soldado's move to Villarreal.

Bolasie is rated at around £15million by the Eagles and the Congolese international admits he is open to a move away from Selhurst Park: "I am a loyal guy, but this is a game and a business. Opportunities to play for a top club do not swing by every day."

Critics feel Spurs have failed to replace Gareth Bale since his sale to Real Madrid two years ago, and although it would be unfair to compare the players, the 26-year-old Bolasie would give Tottenham fans a taste of the attacking flair that has been absent from their offensive play.

And Bolasie admits he'd be prepared to talk with Spurs if they followed up their reported interest by making a firm enquiry

"You would have to look into it to see if it suits you and your family.

"At my age it could be the right time, but it has to be right for the club as well."