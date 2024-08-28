Paige Spiranac attempts to downplay chances of winning Creators Classic

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac is set to tee off in the PGA Tour-sponsored Creators Classic on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Spiranac will be in the field with Tyler Toney, Garrett. Clark, Brad Dalke, Sean Walsh, Fat Perez, Roger Steele, Wesley Bryan, George Bryan, Micah Morris, Peter Finch, Luke Kwon, Aimee Cho, Mac Boucher, Gabby Golf Girl and Mason Nutt.

She wrote on X she was a little nervous to play competitive stroke play again after not doing so for about eight years. She said the "goal is to have fun." However, she said she may be on the top of the leaderboard in one category when the round is over.

"I might win most golf balls lost but that’s about it lol," she wrote on X on Monday.

Spiranac wrote on social media earlier this year that she was falling in love with the game of golf again and was candid last year about trying to go for an LPGA Tour card.

"Played pro for a year out of college," she wrote on Instagram. "Was as highly ranked junior golfer. Full ride to a D1 university were I was first and second team all-conference. Had 1 pro win on a mini tour, made the cut in the Scottish Open, and made money in all but two tournaments that year.

"Never made it on the LPGA. People don’t realize how much goes into playing pro golf. It’s a mental, physical and financial grind."

Spiranac was on the San Diego State team when it won a Mountain West Conference Championship and won an event on the Cactus Tour.

The top PGA Tour golfers will start the TOUR Championship on Thursday at East Lake Golf Club with a purse of $100,000,000 on the line.