Paes threatens to quit India's Olympic tennis team

Leading doubles player Leander Paes has threatened to quit India's Olympic team if he is paired with a lower-ranked player and compatriots Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna play together in London.

Paes wrote to the All India Tennis Association on Wednesday while the national body tried to work out a compromise after Bhupathi and Bopanna refused to partner with Paes at the Olympics, according to the NDTV news channel, which also posted the letter on its website.

Bhupathi and Bopanna say they should be a pair because they have been a team on the ATP Tour this year. AITA believes Paes should have first choice because he's ranked higher than them.