Padres thwart Mets comeback

There was no comeback on Wednesday night for the resilient New York Mets.

Will Venable finished with four hits and three runs scored, and San Diego took advantage of some shoddy New York defense to down the Mets, 9-5, in the third contest of a four-game set at Citi Field.

New York charged back for five runs in the last two frames to win Monday's series opener in its last at-bat then put up three runs in the eighth frame to take Tuesday's game.

The late-game rally came again on Wednesday, as the Mets loaded the bases with two outs against Padres closer Heath Bell, and just when it appeared the game was ending, Logan Forsythe booted a routine grounder to allow a run to score and the tying run to reach the plate. Willie Harris then smoked a liner, but Forsythe made up for his miscue by climbing the ladder to rob Harris and end the game.

Jesus Guzman finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Cameron Maybin drove home a pair of runs without a hit. Aaron Harang (11-3) constantly pitched out of the stretch, allowing 10 hits and two walks in 5 2/3 frames, but he limited the damage to three runs.

R.A. Dickey (5-11) was not as fortunate, giving up five runs -- three earned -- on six hits with one walk and one strikeout over six frames. Josh Thole had a four-hit game and Ruben Tejada finished with three hits in the loss.