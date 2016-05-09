Padres-Cubs rained out, putting Chicago's 24-6 start on hold

CHICAGO (AP) The Cubs' series opener against the San Diego Padres was rained out Monday night, putting on hold Chicago's 24-6 start.

The game will be made up as part of a split doubleheader on Wednesday, with games at 12:05 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. CDT.

It was the third home rainout of the season for the Cubs, who are off to the best start in the majors since the 1984 Detroit Tigers started 35-5 and went on to win the World Series.

The last time the Cubs had a record this good: 1907 when they were also 24-6. The Cubs won the World Series that year and then again in 1908, after which the current 108-year championship drought began.