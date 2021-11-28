Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers were unwilling to budge on price for Odell Beckham Jr deal: report

Sources told the outlet that Los Angeles was the leading choice for Beckham

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Odell Beckham Jr. was between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers before ultimately deciding to head west, with one report saying the Packers made that decision easier by not budging on a price. 

Sources told ESPN that Beckham was interested in signing with the Packers but Green Bay had only offered a veteran's minimum contract worth $1.075 million, plus incentives.

According to the report, Beckham’s camp asked the Packers to increase their offer several times but the team declined, ultimately leading to Beckham’s decision to sign with the Rams.

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams lines up on Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. 

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams lines up on Josh Norman of the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.  (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Sources told the outlet that Los Angeles was the leading choice for Beckham. 

"He wasn't going to take the same or less money to go to Green Bay [over Los Angeles]," one source said. 

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. 

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.  (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The former Cleveland Browns wideout signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal earlier this month. In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, he played in 29 games and recorded 114 catches for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns but only played 13 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.

Odell Beckham, with the Cleveland Browns, runs against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Odell Beckham, with the Cleveland Browns, runs against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 3, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Beckham will face off against the Packers on Sunday in his second appearance with the Rams. 

Head coach Sean McVay told reporters this week that he expects Beckham to have a bigger role this week as he becomes more "familiar" with the playbook.

