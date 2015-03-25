Packers' top 3 receivers thinking big for upcoming season

James Jones is sticking to his prediction.

He says the Green Bay Packers could have three 1,000-yard receivers in the same season for the first time, even without Greg Jennings and Donald Driver.

Jones led the NFL with a career-high 14 touchdown receptions, while also setting personal bests for catches (64) and receiving yards (784). Randall Cobb had 80 catches for 954 yards, both team highs, and eight touchdowns. And Jordy Nelson had 745 receiving yards and seven TD catches despite missing four games with a hamstring injury.

The "Big Three" have their sights on setting themselves apart as the most productive group of receivers in team history.