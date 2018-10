Green Bay, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - The Green Bay Packers have re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Raji.

The one-year deal is worth about $4 million plus incentives, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A first-round pick of the Packers in 2009, Raji has played in 76 games with 63 starts. He has 129 tackles, 10 1/2 sacks and eight passes defensed during his five seasons with Green Bay.