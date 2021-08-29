Packers QB Jordan Love panics in preseason loss against Bills

Quarterback Jordan Love displayed some skill in the Green Bay Packers‘ 19-0 preseason loss to the Buffalo Bills but showed more panic and young QB decision-making as the game progressed.

Love led a Green Bay offense full of reserves against a Bills defense that played nearly all its starters in the first half of Saturday’s preseason finale at Highmark Stadium.

A 19-0 shutout loss reflected the Packers’ inability to punch the ball in the end zone but Packers’ reporter Wes Hodkiewicz said it wasn’t a true indicator of Love’s ability to lead the offense downfield.

Love completed 12-of-18 passes for 149 yards with an interception early in the second quarter. The team registered 197 total yards in the first half and didn’t punt on their first three drives.

"I think as an offense as a whole, we got into a good rhythm today, being able to drive the ball," Love said. "We were kind of moving it and a couple of the drives just got stopped at the end. We kinda hurt ourselves at the end."

This summer was a big offseason for Love, who took most of the first-team reps in the spring and got a chance to play in the preseason after COVID-19 canceled last season’s exhibition slate.

Love completed 24-of-35 passes (68.6%) for 271 yards, one touchdown and one INT (89.1 passer rating), the team reports.

"Obviously, it was a lot better this year to finally get those preseason games and get some action in there," Love said. "I think I got a lot better, got some game reps that I can learn from and experience that I can build upon going forward."

Love said his focus will now shift to being the primary backup to MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and staying ready if his number is called — last season, he served as QB3 behind Tim Boyle in the number two spot.

"I’m gonna be the backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, back up Aaron Rodgers as best I can and help him," Love said. "He’s gonna go out there and do great things this season. Just trying to do whatever I can to get him ready for the season, get him ready each week and just do my job."