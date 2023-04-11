Packers president Mark Murphy mum on potential Aaron Rodgers trade: 'There's really nothing more to say'

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas gave fans a bit of relief last week when he vowed that Aaron Rodgers was "gonna be here" next season, but Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy couldn’t offer that same reassurance Tuesday.

In fact, he offered very little.

Ahead of the Packers’ annual "Tailgate Tour," Murphy fielded several questions about the heavily anticipated trade and where the two teams stood in terms of reaching a deal.

"I can’t really get into that," Murphy replied when asked by one reporter if the ball was "essentially in their court," referencing any possible trade demands the Packers may have laid out for a trade involving Rodgers.

"I know (Packers general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and Joe have been talking."

When asked if the Packers "need" a deal to get done by the draft later this month, Murphy declined to get into specifics.

"Again, that's something Brian is working on. I've been actively involved. There's really nothing more to say."

Murphy added he does "anticipate quite a few questions" about the Rodgers trade as he continues on the five-day tour of Wisconsin, but his answers will be the same.

"I anticipate saying that there is no update," he said.

Gutekunst said last month he’s not requiring a first-round pick for the four-time NFL MVP but added he’d want "fair value."

"I'm really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback, and I'm hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback," Murphy added Tuesday.



