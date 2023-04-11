Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers president Mark Murphy mum on potential Aaron Rodgers trade: 'There's really nothing more to say'

Murphy declined to talk about any specific trade deadline

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas gave fans a bit of relief last week when he vowed that Aaron Rodgers was "gonna be here" next season, but Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy couldn’t offer that same reassurance Tuesday. 

In fact, he offered very little.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Nov 27, 2022.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia Nov 27, 2022. (Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports)

Ahead of the Packers’ annual "Tailgate Tour," Murphy fielded several questions about the heavily anticipated trade and where the two teams stood in terms of reaching a deal. 

"I can’t really get into that," Murphy replied when asked by one reporter if the ball was "essentially in their court," referencing any possible trade demands the Packers may have laid out for a trade involving Rodgers. 

"I know (Packers general manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and Joe have been talking."

When asked if the Packers "need" a deal to get done by the draft later this month, Murphy declined to get into specifics. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks at a replay during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks at a replay during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles Nov. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

"Again, that's something Brian is working on. I've been actively involved. There's really nothing more to say."

Murphy added he does "anticipate quite a few questions" about the Rodgers trade as he continues on the five-day tour of Wisconsin, but his answers will be the same. 

"I anticipate saying that there is no update," he said.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisc.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Tennessee Titans at Lambeau Nov. 17, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisc. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Gutekunst said last month he’s not requiring a first-round pick for the four-time NFL MVP but added he’d want "fair value."

"I'm really glad that Aaron Rodgers turned out to be such a good quarterback, and I'm hopeful that Jordan Love turns out to be a similar quarterback," Murphy added Tuesday.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.