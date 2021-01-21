Packers to appear in 2nd consecutive NFC Championship, but overall success has varied

The Green Bay Packers on Sunday will appear in their second consecutive NFC Championship game and 11th conference title game in the Super Bowl era.

Aaron Rodgers will be looking to go to only his second Super Bowl. He has to get through Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first.

Green Bay has lost its last three NFC Championship games and hasn't been to a Super Bowl since the 2010 season when the team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. This time, the Packers have looked like one of the most dominant teams in the NFL and with Rodgers, the offense has been clicking at a high level.

Here’s a brief history of the Packers’ NFC Championship appearances.

2019 SEASON

The Packers were one win away from meeting the Kansas City Chiefs in what would have been a rematch of Super Bowl I. But they ran into the San Francisco 49ers and running back Raheem Mostert. The 49ers running back rushed for 220 yards and scored four touchdowns. Green Bay lost, 37-20.

2016 SEASON

In the 2016 season, the Packers faced off against the Atlanta Falcons in the conference title game. The defense, however, didn’t show up. The Falcons put 24 points on the board in the first half to the Packers’ zero. Green Bay would score 21 points in the second half but couldn’t stop the Falcons’ offense. Green Bay lost, 44-21.

2014 SEASON

The Packers had to go on the road to beat the Seattle Seahawks during the 2014 season. Seattle scored 21 points between the fourth quarter and overtime to get past the Packers. Green Bay had a 20-7 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Packers lost, 28-22.

QUARTERBACK BATTLE OF THE AGES AS RODGERS, BRADY MEET FOR NFC CHAMPIONSHIP

2010 SEASON

Green Bay’s lost NFC Championship win came during the 2010 season against their rival Chicago Bears. Jay Cutler was knocked out of the game early, forcing the Bears to play Caleb Hanie at quarterback. Rodgers had a rushing touchdown, as did James Starks, but managed to throw two interceptions. The Packers hung on, 21-14.

2007 SEASON

In the last NFC Championship held at Lambeau Field, Brett Favre and the Packers faced a tough challenge from a hot New York Giants team. The game went down to the wire and Lawrence Tynes’ game-winning field goal sent the Giants to the Super Bowl. Green Bay lost, 26-23.

1997 SEASON

The Packers managed to get to the NFC title game for the third consecutive season. They had to get past the 49ers in this game. Favre was 16-for-27 with 222 passing yards and a touchdown pass in the game. Dorsey Levens had 114 rushing yards. Green Bay sacked Steve Young four times and picked him off once. The Packers won, 23-10.

1996 SEASON

Green Bay had to fend off an upstart Carolina Panthers team in the ’96 conference title game. Favre had 292 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win. Edgar Bennett and Levens combined to rush for 187 yards and a touchdown. It was also Jim McMahon’s last season in the NFL. He made an appearance in the game. Green Bay won, 30-13.

1995 SEASON

The Packers failed to get past the Dallas Cowboys in this conference title game. Emmitt Smith ran for three touchdowns and Michael Irvin and Troy Aikman connected for two touchdowns. It was Favre’s first NFC Championship appearance. He was 21-for-39 with 307 passing yards and had three touchdown passes, but two interceptions. Dallas won, 38-27.

1965 & 1966 SEASONS

The 1965 and 1966 seasons were the first two seasons of the Super Bowl. The Packers, having already won nine NFL championships, played for the right to appear in both Super Bowl I and II. Green Bay won both times. In both seasons, Bart Starr led the Packers to wins over the Cowboys. Green Bay would go on to win the Super Bowls as well.