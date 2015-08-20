Packers' Jordy Nelson pledges gift to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson has pledged an undisclosed gift to Kansas State to help with the next phase of renovations to Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The gift from the former walk-on combined with other contributions pushes to $8 million the total raised for the next round of work. The $15 million phase will connect the east concourse to the recently renovated Vanier Football Complex, fully enclosing the stadium.

It will also provide new visiting locker room space, offices and video boards.

Nelson grew up in nearby Riley, Kansas. He says that ''giving back to the program and university that have afforded us the opportunities that we have now was very important to us.''

Kansas State has spent $165 million to renovate the stadium over the past five years.