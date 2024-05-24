Packers' Jordan Love shares thoughts on Aaron Jones' departure: 'It was very tough'

Aaron Jones entered the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers with high expectations. The star running back was coming off a 2022 campaign when he rushed for career-high yardage.

He dealt with injuries last season and played 11 games.

Jones put together an impressive five-game stretch in which he rushed for at least 100 yards per game. The Packers added two-time Pro Bowl running back Josh Jacobs in March, but Jones already appeared to be unhappy with his situation in Green Bay.

He requested his release, which the team eventually granted. Jones signed with the Packers' division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, in the offseason.

Jones played a vital role in the Packers' offense over the past seven seasons, and the team may miss his presence in the locker room even more in 2024.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love hinted that no longer having Jones on the roster would be "very tough."

"Yeah, it was very tough," Love said at practice. "Aaron Jones is such a special player. Special guy in this locker room since I've been here. Everyone loved Aaron, and it was very tough. It was one of those things that you can't control."

After Jones' strong performance during Green Bay's upset victory the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks described Jones as the team's "fire starter"

"Yeah, yeah. I'm happy for him (Jones)," Wicks said in January. "One hundred yard games back to back, that's hard. He's just our fire starter, and we keep the flame going."

Jones finished the game with 118 rushing yards.

Although Love will no longer hand off to Jones, he did express excitement about the opportunity to work with Jacobs.

"Obviously, getting Josh here has been awesome," Love said. "Excited to see him on the field. He's an awesome player. He's been an awesome teammate so far. It's been good getting to know him, and I'm excited to see what he can do this year."

AJ Dillon and rookie MarShawn Lloyd fill out the Packers' running back depth chart heading into the 2024 campaign.

