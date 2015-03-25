Packers' Finley out of ICU

Green Bay, WI (SportsNetwork.com) - Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley is out of the intensive care unit after sustaining a hard shot to the head from Cleveland safety Tashuan Gipson during Sunday's win.

"I want to thank my family, friends, teammates, fans and Packer Nation for the prayers and support over the past 24 hrs," Finley said via his Twitter account late on Monday. "I'm happy to report that I have been transferred out of the intensive care unit and that I have full feeling in my arms and legs. As importantly, I was able 2 walk to & from the shower today, which was badly needed after yesterday's victory! Thank u again 4 the support, and Go Packers!"

Finley made a 10-yard grab over the middle late in the third quarter and lowered his head as he was taken to the ground. Gipson came in to finish the tackle and caught Finley flush in the helmet with his helmet.

Finley remained motionless on the turf while the training staff attended to him. Teammate Andrew Quarless was the first to Finley on the field and he said his fellow tight end was conscious but motionless.

"And he told me he couldn't move," Quarless said to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "so I said, 'Just stay there.' It was tough."

Finely was taken off the field on a stretcher and appeared to regain motion by that point. He could be seen lifting his arm on his way toward the locker room.

He was taken to the ICU Sunday night and spent the night for precautionary reasons.

The 26-year-old veteran had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown prior to the injury.