Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Aaron Rodgers will be 'great mentor' for Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers chose to move up in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to take former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love even though the likely future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is still the starter.

Rodgers said he was hoping the team would add players who could “come in and help us right away.”

Instead, the Packers chose to take Love.

They haven’t drafted a skill-position player since 2005, when they selected Rodgers in the first round, so this decision to move up and take a quarterback certainly raised some questions about how much longer Rodgers will remain in Green Bay.

In his first public comments since the draft, head coach Matt LaFleur said he believed Rodgers will be the team’s starter for “a really long time.” He also said he thought Rodgers will set the right example for his new teammate.

“I can’t say enough about his leadership, his value, his importance to this football team,” LaFleur said via ESPN. “He is the one that leads us out there. I know he’s going to be a great mentor and I’m excited to get back to work with all these guys.”

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said he thought the draft selection will give a motivational boost to Rodgers.

“Let me tell y’all something right now: Look out!” Bakhtiari said during the NFL’s Draft-A-Thon livestream. “Aaron is about to be on fire.”

“He’s already great when he is just chill,” Bakhtiari added. “But... I’ve seen him when he gets riled up. Woooo! Getting my hair raised up right now, thinking about this.”

Rodgers, who finished with 4,002 passing yards and 26 touchdowns, led the Packers to a 13-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game last season before the team fell to the San Francisco 49ers.