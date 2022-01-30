Packers have 'cautious optimism' on Aaron Rodgers' potential return in 2022: report

Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay has been a topic of conversation since last year’s offseason drama but after an abrupt exit from this season’s playoffs, Packers fans are worried now more than ever.

Rodgers made it clear in his post-game presser after losing to the San Francisco 49ers last week that he wasn’t interested in a rebuild but, according to one report, the veteran quarterback made some positive progress after talks with the team.

Sources told the NFL Network that Rodgers stayed in Green Bay "to plot out the team’s future" and after talks with head coach Matt LaFleur and others, "It left those in the organization with confidence moving forward that Rodgers will return for the 2022 season."

According to the report, the sources described the feeling as "cautious optimism" as Rodgers hasn’t ruled out any options – aside from making a comeback after retirement.

"I did not think we’d be talking about this after this game. I'm gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision – obviously, before free agency or anything kinda gets going on that front," Rodgers told reporters.

"There's a lot of players whose futures are up in the air, so definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions will go. But I'll have the conversations with Brian in the next week or so and get a little bit more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this."

The Packers' ability to win a Super Bowl will no doubt play a role in Rodgers’ decision.

"I don't want to be a part of a rebuild if I’m going to keep playing."

Rodgers said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that his decision would likely come sometime in February.

"I think that should be enough time to make a decision, by then," he said. "I don’t want to put myself on a specific date, but again, I do want to be sensitive to Davante (Adams) and many other guys who have decisions to make on their own futures. To drag it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization and to those guys, and that 100% will not happen."

