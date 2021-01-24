Tom Brady, Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl LV with NFC Championship win over Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Green Bay Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady started off scorching hot for the Buccaneers. On his first drive of the game, he found Mike Evans for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Tampa Bay would lead early and start to break away in the second half.

Leonard Fournette would run for an incredible 20-yard touchdown and Brady would find Scotty Miller for a 39-yard touchdown pass right before halftime. It looked like Tampa Bay would be in the driver’s seat for the rest of the game.

But as NFL Fans learned watching Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, never count out the quarterback. Rodgers would throw two touchdown passes in the third quarter – one to Robert Tonyan and the other to Davante Adams.

After the Adams touchdown, the Packers went for a 2-point conversion and Rodgers found Equanimeous St. Brown in the back to the end zone but the receiver dropped the ball.

It would remain a five-point game. Brady even threw an interception to give the Packers the ball back. Tampa Bay’s defense held strong and after forcing the Packers to punt, Ryan Succop would make it an eight-point game with his field goal.

Rodgers and the Packers would get down near the goal line but elect to kick a field goal instead of going for a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

It proved to be a questionable call as the Packers would never get the ball back.

Brady finished 20-for-36 with 280 passing yards and three touchdown passes. He had three interceptions, which ended up not costing Tampa Bay as much as it probably should have.

Chris Godwin led Tampa Bay with five catches, 110 yards. Cameron Brate also had a touchdown catch.

Rodgers now moves to 1-4 in NFC Championships.

He was 33-for-48 with 346 passing yards and three touchdowns. He had one interception and was sacked five times. Marquez Valdes-Scantling led with four catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Jaire Alexander had two interceptions and Adrian Amos had one.

Tampa Bay awaits the winner of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. It's their first NFC Championship since the 2002 season.

The Buccaneers will be the first team in NFL history play a Super Bowl in their home stadium. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., is where the game will be held.