Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on Aaron Rodgers: ‘He’s earned a place at the table’

NFL training camps open today and it seems like all eyes are on Green Bay, where fans of the Packers and NFL on-lookers are watching to see what is next for franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The battle between Rodgers and the Packers has been ongoing since the Pack lost the NFC Title Game to the Buccaneers at home in January.

Since then, Rodgers has been non-committal about whether he’s going to be back under center for the opener against the New Orleans Saints on September 12th, but the fact that he’s at camp is a good sign.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Wednesday about the ongoing Rodgers situation and about the drama that has been taking place between the franchise and leading wide receiver Davante Adams.

Gutekunst said that Rodgers has done enough over his last 16 years to have a say in what goes on with the franchise.

"He’s earned a place at the table," Gutekunst said Wednesday about Rodgers. The GM says that part of the offseason has been trying to figure out with the QB how to incorporate having Rodgers more involved.

One would think that with as much bad blood that has reportedly taken place this spring and summer that the relationship between the team and Rodgers would suffer, but Gutekunst said that is not the case at all.

"It’s very professional. He’s always been very professional with everyone around here," Gutekunst said. "The goal is the same."

While Rodgers is the priority, there is still plenty of drama about wide out Adams.

Gutekunst knows how critical it is to get Adams inked before he reaches free agency after the 2021 season.

"It’s very important" for the Packers to extend Davante Adams, Brian Gutekunst says. "Won’t get into specifics on the state of negotiations."

He said he felt Rodgers would be here for training camp and felt more confident in that in the last week.