Packers' Aaron Rodgers shuts down COVID toe rumors — and proves it

Seeing is believing and for Aaron Rodgers , he felt the best way to dispel rumors about his suspected "COVID toe" was to show the proof.

During a video conference call with reporters on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers quarterback lifted his foot on camera to show that he didn’t have any lesions on the bottom of his foot — a symptom associated with COVID toe.

"I can’t believe I have to again come on here and talk about my medical information but yea I have a fractured toe," Rodgers said. "I never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. That’s just a classic case of disinformation."

He continued: "It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution but that’s the world we live in these days."

Rodgers made a comment on his weekly appearance of The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he had "No lingering effects other than the Covid toe" after his bout with the virus but the remark was said jokingly -- something many seemed to miss.

"The injury, I suffered when I was in quarantine doing my own workouts and trying to ramp up my conditioning," Rodgers said Wednesday, via ProFootballTalk . "Didn’t think it was what it was until I go to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared and got back into the facility."

He continued: "So it’s just about pain management. There’s surgical options as well that wouldn’t involve missing time. So, thankfully, we’ve got a great foot guy in town [Dr. Robert Anderson] — the best in the business who everybody sends stuff to. But I’ll definitely look at all options over the bye week and decide what would be best to make sure I get to the finish line."

Rodgers is leaving no room for error when it comes to his diagnosis -- he changed his Twitter picture to the image of his foot on Wednesday.